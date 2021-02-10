Left Menu

Tennis-'Back to work': Monfils gets real back after emotional Australian Open exit

Two days after making an emotional exit from the Australian Open, Frenchman Gael Monfils vowed to bounce back from a series of poor results in the past year, saying tennis was his biggest passion and it was time to get "back to work".

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:43 IST
Tennis-'Back to work': Monfils gets real back after emotional Australian Open exit

Two days after making an emotional exit from the Australian Open, Frenchman Gael Monfils vowed to bounce back from a series of poor results in the past year, saying tennis was his biggest passion and it was time to get "back to work". The former world number six last tasted victory at the end of February 2020 and Monday's first round defeat at Melbourne Park in five sets to Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori was the sixth straight loss for the 34-year-old.

Holding back tears during his post-match press conference, 11th-ranked Monfils said he felt trapped in a "nightmare" as he continued his battle to emerge from a form slump. The viral video of an emotional Monfils received an outpouring of support on social media and he said he was "amazed" by the messages of appreciation from everyone, including his girlfriend and world number five Elina Svitolina.

"As you can imagine this is not an easy period but I have every confidence that I will bounce back in the near future," Monfils said on Twitter. "Emotions can be overwhelming after a close defeat, especially when you have put long hours to get there and your expectations are high.

"When I put things in perspective, I will always reach the same conclusion: tennis is my biggest passion and I am extremely fortunate to be able to live from it. Thank you all again and now back to work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Closure of N West Post Office and Home Affairs ordered

North West Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha, has ordered the closure of the Wolmaranstad Post Office and Home Affairs offices after they failed to comply with COVID-19 regulations.The two institutions are reportedly not meeting the requirements ...

NTSB report: Pilot felt pressure to fly Kobe Bryant to game

As helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan encountered a cloud bank and decided to try to climb out of it, he was likely worried about getting his star client, Kobe Bryant, his daughter and six others to a girls basketball tournament, federal safety i...

3.15 lakh or 65.90% prison inmates from SC, ST, OBC categories: Govt data

Of the total 4,78,600 prison inmates in the country, 3,15,409 or 65.90 per cent belong to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Class categories, according to government data presented in Parliament on Wednesday.The ...

Make in Bihar, invest in Bihar: Shahnawaz Hussain tells investors

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the newIndustries Minister of Bihar, on Wednesday expressed resolveto usher in growth in the sector that has remained largelyuntapped in the state, where conditions have now becomefavourable with improvements in infr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021