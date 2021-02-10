Left Menu

Tennis-Halep wins five straight games to rally to victory

Romanian second seed Simona Halep won five consecutive games to come back from the brink to defeat local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-4 7-5 in an error-strewn match to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. Twice Grand Slam winner Halep came into the match with a 3-0 career record against the 27-year-old Australian, ranked 72nd, but found it difficult to pave a way past Tomljanovic's all-or-nothing approach in front of a boisterous Melbourne Court Arena.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:43 IST
Tennis-Halep wins five straight games to rally to victory

Romanian second seed Simona Halep won five consecutive games to come back from the brink to defeat local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-4 7-5 in an error-strewn match to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Twice Grand Slam winner Halep came into the match with a 3-0 career record against the 27-year-old Australian, ranked 72nd, but found it difficult to pave a way past Tomljanovic's all-or-nothing approach in front of a boisterous Melbourne Court Arena. Halep appeared set to join fellow Grand Slam winners Petra Kvitova, Venus Williams and Bianca Andreescu in exiting the year's first major on Wednesday when Tomljanovic took a 5-2 lead in the deciding set.

But with just a game away from defeat, she started playing more freely and managed to find a way back into the match. "It was an amazing match," Halep told reporters. "She played unbelievable. But I fought till the end. I never gave up, and that's why maybe I could win in the end.

"Honestly I'm really happy and proud of what I did today on court, for the fight." Both players went toe-to-toe from the start with some powerful hitting from the baseline but Tomljanovic punished Halep's weak second serve and played a few delightful drop shots to wrest the opening set.

Halep cut down on her errors in the second to level the match at 1-1 before the Australian, buoyed by the support from the crowd, surged ahead in the decider. Halep then staged a stunning comeback by winning the final five games and ended the contest by converting her second match point with a forehand winner, her 28th of the match.

Tomljanovic hit nine more winners than Halep but also had 20 more unforced errors than Halep's 37 which ultimately proved to be the difference. "She did exactly what I expected. She raised her level. Didn't give me much till the end," a distraught Tomljanovic said. "It's hard, very hard to talk about it right now and see any sort of positives."

The 2018 Melbourne Park finalist will take on Russian 32nd seed Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the fourth round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB inks deal with Indian Oil to provide up to Rs 2 cr loan to dealers

State-owned Punjab National Bank PNB on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Indian Oil Corporation to provide up to Rs 2 crore to the oil companys dealers.Punjab National Bank PNB signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with India Oil ...

3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rajasthan

Three more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday and the toll stands at 2,777, according to a health department bulletin.The state reported 107 new cases on Wednesday, which took the tally to 3,18,491. There are 1,450 acti...

EU lawmakers back green conditions for COVID-19 cash, critics eye fossil fuel loopholes

Funds from the European Unions COVID-19 economic recovery fund could end up being spent on certain fossil fuels despite rules to ensure they are not invested in climate-damaging activities, officials and sustainable finance experts say.The ...

Agitating farmers not for change in power at Centre but solution to their issues: Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday asserted that the agitating farmers were not aiming at any change in power at the Centre but a solution to their problems as he said many of their leaders will tour different parts of the country to spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021