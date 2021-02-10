QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day three of the Australian Open

Quotes from day three of the Australian Open tennis championships on Wednesday: * "I haven't met Robert Downey Jr. and I love Marvel and Iron Man. I went shallow there, but it's fine." Serena Williams, when asked to name a celebrity she would like to meet.

* "It feels right, it feels like my living room here. It's only I'm not sitting on a couch." Novak Djokovic on playing at Rod Laver Arena. * "I don't think I've ever saved match points before at the Australian Open. I've had match points and lost. It was a crazy one. I've been a part of a lot of matches and that was definitely one of the most memorable. I'm still kind of in awe about the atmosphere. The stadium definitely didn't feel half full." Nick Kyrgios when asked if he has ever saved matchpoints and won before at the Australian Open. He saved two match points to beat Ugo Humbert 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4 on Wednesday.

* "Right now, I feel like I'm dying." Marton Fucsovics on having to play a second consecutive five-setter to reach the third round. * "It usually happens when I'm in the airplane - I have this dream where I'm hitting a backhand rally with someone and I hit the backhand into the net. And I wake up. So then I wakeup hitting the backhand and the person next to me on the airplane is so scared." Naomi Osaka, when asked about her worst tennis-related nightmare.

* "In the first 10 years I was staying mostly in the hotel room and tennis court, like a quarantine. So after I (started) working with (coach) Paul McNamee, we enjoy a lot off the court as well. We go shopping together and we find a nice restaurant and the result has been very good." Hsieh Su-wei on enjoying the latter half of her career. * "When I stepped on the court and we had crowd, even if it's against me, just to have crowd, I was already excited." Garbine Muguruza on playing with fans back in the stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

* "Australia and the Australian government did such a good job with containing the virus. So there is hope. If Australia can do it, then the whole world can." Bianca Andreescu on the prospect of having fans in attendance for the rest of the tournaments in 2021. * "Of course it is (harsh). But, you know, he's probably the worst commentator I've ever seen in my life, as well." Bernard Tomic on pundit John Fitzgerald, who questioned whether Tomic would return to next year's Australian Open.

* "Canadians never want to play Canadians, but in the end it happens so often that we kind of just treat it the same way." Denis Shapovalov on facing Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round. Day three highlights (Compiled by Hardik Vyas, Manasi Pathak and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford, Christian Radnedge and Nick Macfie)

