Soccer-League leaders lose 2-1 at home to lowly Sport

Internacional missed a golden chance to go four points clear at the top of Brazil’s Serie A on Wednesday when they lost 2-1 at home to lowly Sport. The home side had Uendel sent off after 26 minutes and then went 1-0 behind to a counter attack goal from Marcao 12 minutes later.

Although Patrick scored four minutes before the break to equal the match, Dalberto made it 2-1 for the visitors on the stroke of half time when he kept playing after the Inter defence stopped, thinking a cross ball had gone out of play. Both sides hit the woodwork in the second half but neither could score, leaving Inter a point ahead of Flamengo at the top of the table.

There are three games left and Inter and Flamengo meet in the penultimate game of the season on Feb. 21.

