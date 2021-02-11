Left Menu

Soccer-League leaders lose 2-1 at home to lowly Sport

Both sides hit the woodwork in the second half but neither could score, leaving Inter a point ahead of Flamengo at the top of the table. There are three games left and Inter and Flamengo meet in the penultimate game of the season on Feb. 21.

Internacional missed a golden chance to go four points clear at the top of Brazil’s Serie A on Wednesday when they lost 2-1 at home to lowly Sport. The home side had Uendel sent off after 26 minutes and then went 1-0 behind to a counter attack goal from Marcao 12 minutes later.

Although Patrick scored four minutes before the break to equal the match, Dalberto made it 2-1 for the visitors on the stroke of half time when he kept playing after the Inter defence stopped, thinking a cross ball had gone out of play. Both sides hit the woodwork in the second half but neither could score, leaving Inter a point ahead of Flamengo at the top of the table.

There are three games left and Inter and Flamengo meet in the penultimate game of the season on Feb. 21.

