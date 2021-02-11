Soccer-Chile appoint Martin Lasarte as new soccer coach

Left Menu

Chile have appointed Uruguayan Martin Lasarte as their new coach and charged him with taking the team to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Chilean Football Federation said on Wednesday.

Chile have appointed Uruguayan Martin Lasarte as their new coach and charged him with taking the team to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Chilean Football Federation said on Wednesday. Lasarte, who replaces Reinaldo Rueda, played for a host of teams in South America and Spain, where he was a defender for Deportivo La Coruna, and got into management in 1996 after retiring from the game.

He coached Nacional and River Plate to Uruguayan league titles and also took senior honours with Al Ahyl in Egypt, and Universidad de Chile. Lasarte, 59, will take charge in time for Chile's next World Cup qualifiers in March against Paraguay and Ecuador.

Chile currently sit sixth in the 10-team South American group, with the first four teams qualifying automatically for the finals in 2022 and the fifth-placed side going into an interregional playoff.

