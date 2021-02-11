HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Left Menu

Times local (GMT +11): 1435 BARTY POWERS PAST GAVRILOVA Top seed Ash Barty fired down seven aces and racked up 20 winners in a 6-1 7-6(7) victory over fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova. 1355 BENCIC PASSES KUZNETSOVA TEST Switzerland's 11th seed Belinda Bencic needed five match points to put away two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5 2-6 6-4.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 09:07 IST
Highlights of day four of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Times local (GMT +11): 1435 BARTY POWERS PAST GAVRILOVA

Top seed Ash Barty fired down seven aces and racked up 20 winners in a 6-1 7-6(7) victory over fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova. 1425 RUBLEV RACES INTO THIRD ROUND

Russia's seventh seed Andrey Rublev extended his winning run to six matches in 2021 with a comfortable 6-4 6-4 7-6(8) victory over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro. 1355 BENCIC PASSES KUZNETSOVA TEST

Switzerland's 11th seed Belinda Bencic needed five match points to put away two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5 2-6 6-4.

1240 PLISKOVA SAILS PAST COLLINS Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park two years ago, booked a place in the third round with a 7-5 6-2 victory over American Danielle Collins.

1107 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on a hot and gusty morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature pushing 30 degrees Celsius.

Authorities reported no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria on Thursday.

