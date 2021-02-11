Left Menu

Assam govt decides to appoint sprinter Hima Das as DSP

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal in a meeting Council of Ministers (CoM) at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati on Wednesday decided to appoint ace sprinter Hima Das as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-02-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 09:08 IST
India ace sprinter Hima Das. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal in a meeting Council of Ministers (CoM) at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati on Wednesday decided to appoint ace sprinter Hima Das as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state. The cabinet also amended the integrated sports policy of the state for the appointment of sportspersons as Class-I and Class-II officers in different departments of the state government.

"The CoM approved amendment to the Integrated Sports Policy for the State providing for appointment to medal winners of Olympics, Asian Games, CWG (Class 1) and medal winners of World Championships senior (Class 2) officers. Hima Das will be appointed as Deputy Superintendent," the official Twitter handle of Chief Minister of Assam wrote. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed the Assam cabinet's decision to appoint Das as DSP.

"Well done! Assam Cabinet, headed by CM @sarbanandsonwal has decided to offer the post of DSP in Assam Police to sprinter queen @HimaDas8!" Rijiju tweeted. She became the first Indian woman and also the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.

Das had clinched five gold medals in 2019. She won the fifth medal at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20, 2019. She had clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing. Hima also won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet. Hima, known as 'Dhing Express', won three gold medals at different events - Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

