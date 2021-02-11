Left Menu

Spanish federation to probe Pique''s criticism of referees

The Spanish soccer federation said it has launched an investigation into whether Barcelona captain Gerard Piqu should be sanctioned over comments hinting that referees benefit Real Madrid at times.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 11-02-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 09:25 IST
Spanish federation to probe Pique''s criticism of referees

The Spanish soccer federation said it has launched an investigation into whether Barcelona captain Gerard Piqué should be sanctioned over comments hinting that referees benefit Real Madrid at times. Piqué said in an interview with a YouTube channel that if the majority of referees are Madrid fans, it's natural that they will favor Madrid in a moment of doubt. He said he knows referees are professionals and try to do their best, but unconsciously may end up benefiting Madrid.

The federation will also investigate Cádiz president Manolo Vizcaíno for complaining about video review decisions against his team.

It did not set a time frame for a decision on whether Piqué or Vizcaíno will be sanctioned.

Piqué has been sidelined with a knee injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hold at highs, sustained by bottomless stimulus

Asian shares rested at record highs on Thursday as investors digested recent meaty gains, while bulls were sustained by the promise of endless free money after a benign reading on U.S. inflation and a dovish Federal Reserve outlook. Adding ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Highlights of day four of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Times local GMT 11 1515 KENIN CRASHES OUTDefending champion Sofia Kenin slumped to a shock 6-3 6-2 defeat by world number 65 Kaia Kanepi on Ma...

COVID sparks resurgence of ISIL terrorists, threatening international peace and security, Security Council hears

Despite the competing priorities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism UNOCT, said that it was crucial for the Member States to remain focused and united in thwarting terrorism.While...

Netflix buys rights to 'Redwall' novels

Streaming platform Netflix is adapting Redwall, the childrens fantasy novels, into a feature film and TV series.According to Variety, the announcement comes as the streamer signed a new rights deal with publisher Penguin Random House Childr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021