ISL 7: AIFF's Disciplinary Committee issues show cause notice to Mumbai's Hugo Boumous

Mumbai City FC player Hugo Boumous on Thursday was served with a show-cause notice by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for his "unsavoury" behaviour towards match officials in the game against FC Goa in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:51 IST
Mumbai City's Hugo Boumous (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC player Hugo Boumous on Thursday was served with a show-cause notice by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for his "unsavoury" behaviour towards match officials in the game against FC Goa in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). In the game played on Monday, February 8th at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Boumous received his 4th yellow card of the season in the fifth minute of injury time for 'delaying the restart of play'.

He was then shown a direct red card a minute later for using "offensive and abusive languages towards the appointed match officials" "Boumous will now automatically serve a two-match suspension for accumulating four yellow cards and a direct expulsion, according to league regulations," said the ISL in an official statement.

He will at least remain ineligible for selection in Mumbai City's matches against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC next. Furthermore, upon the analysis of the referee's report, the Moroccan has been summoned by the Committee and asked to show cause as to why no additional sanctions should be imposed on him.

Boumous has been given time till 9 am on February 12 to submit a reply. Mumbai City FC is currently at the top of ISL standings with 34 points from 16 matches. The side will next lock horns against Bengaluru FC on Monday. (ANI)

