STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-KUMBLE-LD JAFFER Kumble supports former India teammate Jaffer (Eds: Adding more comments) New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Spin legend Anil Kumble on Thursday extended support to his former India teammate Wasim Jaffer after the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) alleged that he had tried to force religion-based selections as the state team's coach.

SPO-CRI-CUMMINS 'Brick wall' Pujara was big wicket for Cummins once Kohli returned home after 1st Test in Australia Melbourne, Feb 11 (PTI) Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins describes Cheteshwar Pujara as a ''brick wall'', whose wicket he targeted once captain Virat Kohli returned home after the first Test during the recent series against India.

SPO-CRI-IND-LEACH I was not sure if I wanted to play cricket again: Leach on Pant onslaught Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) England spinner Jack Leach was ''not sure'' if he wanted to play cricket again after the mauling at the hands of Rishabh Pant in the opening Test against India and is quite chuffed about recovering just in time to make a winning contribution in the match.

SPO-CRI-IND-FOAKES This track looks darker and may start offering turn earlier, feels Ben Foakes Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who is set to don the big gloves in the second Test against India, feels the fresh Chepauk track will keep low and might start offering turn earlier compared to the series opener at the same venue.

SPO-MINISTRY-VACCINATION Sports Ministry wants to start vaccination for Oly-bound athletes from March end New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 vaccination for India's Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes is likely to start from the end of March after the sports ministry formally requested the health ministry to enlist the qualifying sportspersons and their coaches in the priority category.

SPO-CRI-TNCA-NATARAJAN TNCA releases Natarajan from Vijay Hazare Trophy squad following BCCI request Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) India's newest pace sensation T Natarajan has been released from the Tamil Nadu squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy ODI competition as the BCCI wants him to stay fresh for the limited-overs series against England next month, a top TNCA official said on Thursday.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Divij, Ankita bow out Australian Open doubles with respective partners Melbourne, Feb 11 (PTI) India's Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina crashed out of the Australian Open men's and women's doubles events respectively, after suffering straight set defeats in the opening round here on Thursday.

SPO-RACING-KARTHIKEYAN Karthikeyan hopes to complete ''unfinished business'' in Le Mans Series Dubai, Feb 11 (PTI) Nearly 12 years after he crashed out following a freak accident, a more determined and experienced Narain Karthikeyan is back to complete an ''unfinished business'' in the Le Mans Series endurance racing.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-SAURASHTRA Unadkat to lead Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy Rajkot, Feb 11 (PTI) Experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beginning February 20.

SPO-CRI-JAFFER-UTTARAKHAND We will take action based on manager's report on alleged bio-bubble breach: CAU secretary Verma Dehradun, Feb 11 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has sought a report from senior team manager Navneet Mishra on the issue of alleged bio-bubble breach during former India opener Wasim Jaffer's tenure as coach, which has ended acrimoniously.

SPO-ATH-HIMA-DSP Assam government appoints Hima Das as DSP, athlete says it will motivate her New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Star sprinter Hima Das, who is currently looking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, has been appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police by the Assam government.

SPO-CRI-TICKETS Crowds throng Chepauk for tickets, ignore social distancing norms Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Ignoring all social distancing norms, the city's cricket-loving people on Thursday thronged the MA Chidamaram Stadium to collect their tickets for the upcoming second Test between India and England, resulting in chaos and confusion.

SPO-SHOOT-TRIALS Elavenil betters Apurvi's world record in national selection trials New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Current world number one Elavenil Valarivan bettered compatriot Apurvi Chandela's finals world record to win the women's 10m air rifle competition in the third national selection trials here on Thursday. SPO-MOUNTAINEER-MINISTRY Mountaineer Narender Yadav's Everest summit climb was fake, won't get Tenzing Norgay award: Ministry sources New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Mountaineer Narender Singh Yadav, who claimed to have conquered Mount Everest and was recommended for the Tenzing Norgay Award last year, had submitted fake documents and will not be bestowed with the honour, Sports Ministry sources said on Thursday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-TRANSFER ISL 7 records Rs 9.5 crore football transfer fee New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Indian Super League's 2020-21 season saw significant involvement of transfer fees as the clubs spent Rs 9.5 crore on buying new players, six times more than last season.

SPO-JUDO-IND 6-member Indian judoka team to feature in Tel Aviv Grand Slam New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Indian judokas will aim to secure Olympic rankings points when a six-member team heads to Israel to participate in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam, scheduled to be held from February 18 to 20.

SPO-ISL-BOUMOUS-SHOWCAUSE AIFF issues show cause notice to Mumbai City's Hugo Boumous New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Mumbai City FC player Hugo Boumous was on Thursday served a show cause notice by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for using ''offensive and abusive'' language towards match officials in an Indian Super League match against FC Goa.

