Left Menu

PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury

The return leg is in Paris on March 10.Neymar limped off after being fouled from behind during a French Cup game against Caen on Wednesday.It is the latest injury in Neymars stop-start career at PSG.The Brazil striker has been sidelined for spells with foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG four years ago for a record 222 million euros USD 269 million from Barcelona.Only last month, Neymar was stretchered off with a left ankle injury sustained in a league game against Lyon.Two years ago, he missed 10 weeks with a right foot injury.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:08 IST
PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury and could miss both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The French champions said Thursday that medical examinations revealed a tear along Neymar's left adductor.

PSG travels to play Barcelona in the first leg on Tuesday. The return leg is in Paris on March 10.

Neymar limped off after being fouled from behind during a French Cup game against Caen on Wednesday.

It is the latest injury in Neymar's stop-start career at PSG.

The Brazil striker has been sidelined for spells with foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG four years ago for a record 222 million euros (USD 269 million) from Barcelona.

Only last month, Neymar was stretchered off with a left ankle injury sustained in a league game against Lyon.

Two years ago, he missed 10 weeks with a right foot injury. He broke a toe in the same foot a year before, putting his place at the 2018 World Cup in doubt.

PSG is also waiting on winger Angel Di Maria, who could miss next week's game against Barcelona after hurting his thigh playing against Marseille on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has missed the past four games with bruised ribs and an adductor injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will not turn back from Russian S-400s - TRT Haber

Turkey will not turn back from its acquisition of Russian S-400 defense systems, over which the United States sanctioned Ankara, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday, adding that Ankara would seek to resolve issues with its...

France's Macron to attend Sahel summit in Chad by video due to pandemic

President Emmanuel Macron will take part in a summit on the situation in the Sahel by video call due to the spread of the COVID-10 pandemic in the region and travel restrictions in France, a presidential official said.Macron and his defence...

Soccer-Plateks complete Spezia takeover, U.S. influence in Serie A grows

Spezia became the fifth Serie A club to be run by an American ownership group on Thursday after the Platek family completed their purchase of the Italian soccer team. Gabriele Volpi agreed to sell the club outright to the family from New Yo...

Italy's 5-Star votes to back Draghi, opening way for new government

Members of Italys 5-Star Movement voted on Thursday to back Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi, opening the way for the former European Central Bank chief to take office at the head of a broad government of national unity this week.In an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021