Partey to miss clash against Leeds United, confirms Arsenal

Arsenal on Thursday announced that Thomas Partey will miss the club's upcoming clash against Leeds United.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:18 IST
Thomas Partey (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal on Thursday announced that Thomas Partey will miss the club's upcoming clash against Leeds United. Partey sustained an injury during Arsenal's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The club said Partey will continue to be assessed and rehabilitate from the injury. "Thomas sustained a strain to his left hamstring during last Saturday's match at Aston Villa and will miss the match against Leeds United on Sunday. Thomas will continue to be assessed and rehabilitate from this injury," the club said in a statement.

Arsenal also gave an update on Kieran Tierney and said: "Kieran is recovering well from a strain to the right lower leg and is aiming to integrate back into training next week." Arsenal are currently on a three-match winless streak and will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face Leeds United. Arsenal and Leeds United will take on each other on Sunday. (ANI)

