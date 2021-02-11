Motor racing-F1 to freeze engines from 2022 in boost for Red Bull

Left Menu

Formula One teams and manufacturers agreed unanimously on Thursday to freeze engine development from the start of the 2022 season in a move that paves the way for Bed Bull to continue using Honda-designed engines. Honda are leaving the sport at the end of this year and Red Bull had said their continued use of the Japanese manufacturer's engines depended on a freeze because they could not afford to develop them.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Honda are leaving the sport at the end of this year and Red Bull had said their continued use of the Japanese manufacturer's engines depended on a freeze because they could not afford to develop them. The governing FIA hailed the vote at a virtual Formula One commission meeting as "a significant development for the sport" that reflected "the unity and collaborative spirit between the FIA, Formula One and the teams."

The FIA confirmed also that Portugal was set to fill the empty third slot on this year's calendar left vacant by Vietnam. "It is the intention of Formula One to fill the position with a race in Portugal on the dates already held in the calendar. The final agreement is still subject to contract with the promoter," it said.

There was no immediate decision on holding 'sprint' races on Saturdays at some grands prix this season. "All teams recognised the major importance of engaging fans in new and innovative ways to ensure an even more exciting weekend format," the FIA said.

"There was, therefore, broad support from all parties for a new qualifying format at some races, and a working group has been tasked with creating a complete plan with the aim to reach a final decision before the start for the 2021 Championship."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

