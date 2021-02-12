Left Menu

Kawabuchi to turn down Tokyo 2020 chief Mori's request to replace him -Asahi

Kawabuchi to turn down Tokyo 2020 chief Mori's request to replace him -Asahi

Saburo Kawabuchi, the 84-year-old former Japan Football Association president that Tokyo Olympic organising committee chief Yoshiro Mori hand-picked to replace him, has decided to decline the job, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

