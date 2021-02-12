Australian Open: Serena Williams cruises into fourth round with 90th win
American tennis star Serena Williams on Friday registered her 90th win in the Australian Open to progress to the fourth round.ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:09 IST
American tennis star Serena Williams on Friday registered her 90th win in the Australian Open to progress to the fourth round. Williams defeated Russian teenager Anatasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2, saving two set points in the first set and overcoming 31 unforced errors in the third-round clash at Rod Laver Arena.
After facing a tough fight in the first set, Williams did allow her opponent to make a comeback in the second set and completed an easy in the encounter. Earlier, Williams outclassed Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 in the second round and wrapped up an easy straight-sets victory.
Williams, the seven-time Australian Open champion, will play against Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday to qualify in the quarter-finals. Sabalenka thrashed American Ann Li 6-3, 6-1 in the thrid-round clash to set-up a clash against Williams.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Serbia
- Ann Li
- Serena Williams
- Australian
- Sabalenka
- Williams
- Australian Open
- Russian
- American
ALSO READ
Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases
Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases
Tennis-Australian Open players set to begin checking out of quarantine
Tennis-Australian Open players begin leaving COVID-19 quarantine
India could be next big trade market for Australian exporters: Trade Minister Tehan