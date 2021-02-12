Olympics-IPC chief hopes for silver lining on diversity after Mori outcry

Left Menu

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said on Friday he hoped the outcry over sexist remarks made by former Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori would lead to positive change centred on diversity and inclusion.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:36 IST
International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said on Friday he hoped the outcry over sexist remarks made by former Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori would lead to positive change centred on diversity and inclusion. Mori resigned from his post as head of the local organising committee after causing an uproar with comments earlier this month that women spoke too much causing meetings to drag on.

"I'm a firm believer that out of all bad situations something good must come out of it," Parsons said in a statement. "I sincerely hope that the domestic and international reaction over the last seven days can be harnessed so that society places greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion, not just in terms of gender representation, but race, sexuality, and persons with disabilities."

