Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa announce Pakistan limited overs tour in April

South Africa have announced the schedule for a seven-game limited overs tour by Pakistan in April, providing a chance to return to play following Australia’s decision to pull out of a three-test series in the country next month.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:56 IST
Cricket-South Africa announce Pakistan limited overs tour in April

South Africa have announced the schedule for a seven-game limited overs tour by Pakistan in April, providing a chance to return to play following Australia’s decision to pull out of a three-test series in the country next month. South Africa and Pakistan will contest three One-Day Internationals between Apr. 2-7, which will be followed by four Twenty20 Internationals from Apr. 10-16 to close the home side’s summer season.

All games will be played on the Highveld in either Johannesburg or Pretoria, with the teams entering a bio-secure environment to quarantine from Mar. 26. The series will provide much-needed revenue for Cricket South Africa, who are reeling from the financial fall-out of Australia’s withdrawal, the latter citing COVID-19 fears.

"We are delighted to help assist our fellow member countries in their plight to survive. We all have a collective responsibility to look after the game and its welfare together as ICC Members," Pakistan’s director of international cricket Zakir Khan said in a media release from CSA on Friday. South Africa recently completed a two-test tour of Pakistan and are currently engaged in a three-match Twenty20 series. It is their first visit to the country since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009.

Pakistan tour schedule to South Africa: Apr. 2: 1st ODI, Pretoria

Apr. 4: 2nd ODI, Johannesburg Apr. 7: 3rd ODI, Pretoria

Apr. 10: 1st T20, Johannesburg Apr. 12: 2nd T20, Johannesburg

Apr. 14: 3rd T20, Pretoria Apr. 16: 4th T20, Pretoria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Watertec Launches a Range of AI enabled Smart Bathroom Solutions for the Indian Consumers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - Business Wire India Envisaged with the mission to replace substandard metal products with good quality Engineered Polymer products at affordable costs and that which would last longer, Watertec India Pvt. Ltd, e...

UPDATE 1-London stocks fall as UK GDP slumps a record 9.9% in 2020

Londons main stock indexes fell on Friday, as data showed the UK economy shrank by a record 9.9 last year due to nationwide shutdowns that were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.The data also showed Britains GDP grew 1.0 between Octobe...

Desperate to be a part of IPL season: Joe Root

Ahead of the second Test against India, England skipper Joe Root on Friday said he is desperate to be part of the Indian Premier League IPL and explained why he did not register for the 2021 edition of the tournament. At some point of my ca...

Lufthansa terminates services of 103 India-based flight attendants

Lufthansa has terminated the services of 103 India-based flight attendants after they allegedly sought job assurance from the management while the German airlines group had offered them leave without pay option for two years,sources close t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021