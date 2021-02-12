Cricket-South Africa announce Pakistan limited overs tour in April
South Africa have announced the schedule for a seven-game limited overs tour by Pakistan in April, providing a chance to return to play following Australia’s decision to pull out of a three-test series in the country next month.Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:56 IST
South Africa have announced the schedule for a seven-game limited overs tour by Pakistan in April, providing a chance to return to play following Australia’s decision to pull out of a three-test series in the country next month. South Africa and Pakistan will contest three One-Day Internationals between Apr. 2-7, which will be followed by four Twenty20 Internationals from Apr. 10-16 to close the home side’s summer season.
All games will be played on the Highveld in either Johannesburg or Pretoria, with the teams entering a bio-secure environment to quarantine from Mar. 26. The series will provide much-needed revenue for Cricket South Africa, who are reeling from the financial fall-out of Australia’s withdrawal, the latter citing COVID-19 fears.
"We are delighted to help assist our fellow member countries in their plight to survive. We all have a collective responsibility to look after the game and its welfare together as ICC Members," Pakistan’s director of international cricket Zakir Khan said in a media release from CSA on Friday. South Africa recently completed a two-test tour of Pakistan and are currently engaged in a three-match Twenty20 series. It is their first visit to the country since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009.
Pakistan tour schedule to South Africa: Apr. 2: 1st ODI, Pretoria
Apr. 4: 2nd ODI, Johannesburg Apr. 7: 3rd ODI, Pretoria
Apr. 10: 1st T20, Johannesburg Apr. 12: 2nd T20, Johannesburg
Apr. 14: 3rd T20, Pretoria Apr. 16: 4th T20, Pretoria
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pretoria
- Pakistan
- South Africa
- series
- Australia
- Cricket South Africa
- Johannesburg
- Sri Lanka
ALSO READ
HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series -report
Australia takes on Google advertising dominance amid wider media shakeup
Olympics-Australia planning to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games
Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases
Australia extends 'travel bubble' suspension with NZ for further 72 hours until Sunday