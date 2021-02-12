Left Menu

You will not find any 'masala' here: Rahane on Virat Kohli captaincy debate

After the loss in the first Test against England, Virat Kohli had expressed disappointment about the body language of players and the Test vice-captain on Friday came out in support of the Indian skipper's comment.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:36 IST
You will not find any 'masala' here: Rahane on Virat Kohli captaincy debate
Ajinkya Rahane with India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo Ajinkya Rahane's twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After the loss in the first Test against England, Virat Kohli had expressed disappointment about the body language of players and the Test vice-captain on Friday came out in support of the Indian skipper's comment. Ajinkya Rahane reiterated his stand that Kohli is and will continue to be his captain and said the body language of the players could have been because of how the pitch behaved on the first two days of the opening Test.

"It is not always possible to have the same sort of energy on the field. The lack of energy sometimes on the field in the first Test was not due to the captain getting changed. Virat Kohli is and will continue to be my captain. Kuch masala nahi milega yahan (You won't get any controversy here)," said Rahane during the virtual press conference. "The body language might also be because of how wicket behaved in the first two days of the opening Test. Virat is our captain, he will be our captain," he added.

Last week, after Virat Kohli returned to lead India in the first Test, Rahane had said he has no problems in taking the back seat. The vice-captain also said he will giving suggestions whenever Kohli asks as there are many things going on in the captain's mind during a game. "Virat (Kohli) is the captain. He left from Australia for family reasons that is why I became the captain. Originally Virat is the captain and I am the vice-captain. So I am really happy that he is back with us. Which is really positive," Rahane had said

"As a team, we are trying to play as a unit and together as well as to our strengths. My job is to take a backseat and then help out Virat whenever required, whenever he asks me for certain things I will help him," he said. England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.

The victory lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they have improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final - 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0. New Zealand has already qualified for the final winning 70.0 per cent of their matches (with no other series scheduled) while India and Australia remain in contention for the other place along with England.

India, who have slipped to the fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bid to connect with farmers: Rahul Gandhi, others sit on 'charpai', 'mudda' chairs at mahapanchayats

In a bid to connect with farmers through Kisan Mahapanchayats held by the Congress in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan on Friday, charpai and mudda chairs were placed on the dais for party leader Rahul Gandhi and others...

Ecobank Nigeria prices USD 300 million bond issuance maturing in Feb 2026

Ecobank Nigeria ENG or the Bank Ecobank.comng, a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading pan-African banking giant, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ETI, the parent company of the Ecobank Group, announced that it has successfully priced its US...

Dilip Buildcon's PAT falls by 13 pc to Rs 111 crore

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Friday its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2020 was lower by 12.7 per cent at Rs 111 crore as against Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was despite 3...

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty from sets of 'Cirkus'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shettys Cirkus shared a hilarious video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on the films set. The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a hilarious video of what the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021