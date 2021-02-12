Left Menu

Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League

Tottenham is set to travel to Austria as scheduled to face Wolfsberger.Arsenal is the only Premier League club yet confirmed to play its home game outside of England.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:47 IST
Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League

Arsenal will host Benfica in the Europa League in Greece because of travel restrictions affecting English clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA said Friday.

The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica's “home” game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

UEFA previously said the away goals rule will apply even though neither Arsenal nor Benfica has home advantage.

Both neutral venues were already being prepared for use in the Europa League. Olympiakos hosts PSV Eindhoven next week and Roma hosts Braga on Feb. 25.

English clubs cannot travel to some European countries while an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant originating in Britain is spreading.

Liverpool and Manchester City are barred from entering Germany so they will go to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League games against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively. Chelsea is going to Bucharest, Romania, to face Atlético Madrid.

Manchester United will go to Juventus's stadium in Turin to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League next week. Tottenham is set to travel to Austria as scheduled to face Wolfsberger.

Arsenal is the only Premier League club yet confirmed to play its home game outside of England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast arrests three suspected child traffickers in cocoa belt

Ivory Coast police have arrested three suspected child traffickers in the western town of Soubre, the centre of its cocoa-growing region, a police official said on Friday.The three Burkinabe nationals were taken into custody at a roadblock ...

Prime accused in gang rape case sentenced to 24 years RI

The prime accused in therape and sale of a minor girl in 1996 at Vithura nearThiruvananthapuram was on Friday sentenced to 24 yearsRigorous Imprisonment by a special court here.The Additional District Sessions Court also slapped Sureshwith ...

Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan shoots himself

A personnel of the Indo TibetanBorder Police ITBP allegedly committed suicide by shootinghimself in Chhattisgarhs Kondagaon district on Fridaymorning, police said.The jawan, identified as Monu Yadav, was attached tothe 29th battalion of the...

Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik to make competitive return as Olympic-bound Indian boxers gear up for Boxam meet

Six-time world champion Mary Kom 51kg and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik 63kg will return to the ring for the first time after the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year. Kom recovered from dengue whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021