Chennaiyin FC face FC Goa in last shot for play-off spot

Making their chances count has been Chennaiyin FC's bane this Indian Super League season but they will get one final shot to remain in contention for a play-off spot when they take on FC Goa here on Saturday.

If Chennaiyin lose against FC Goa, it will be curtains for the two-time champions. Even if they win, qualification for play-offs still depend on multiple permutations working in their favour. But at this point, coach Csaba Laszlo knows that all his team can do right now is win whatever games they are left with. They are currently at eighth spot with 17 points from as many matches.

''We had a big chance to win against Jamshedpur. They had just one shot on target but unfortunately we conceded an own goal and lost a game at the last minute. This is very painful because we had good chances to score and win the game,'' said Laszlo. ''But we have to take it how it is and we have to concentrate on the next three games. It is most important that we go out against Goa and play for the club and show that we are still a good team..'' Chennaiyin need to find goals from somewhere. They are second in the league in terms of shots and third in terms of chances created, but somehow they have contrived to score the least number of goals. They haven't scored in ten of the 17 games they have played.

For coach Juan Ferrando, the target is simple -- win and take a giant step towards the play-offs with just three games left. FC Goa are at third spot with 23 points from 16 matches. Ferrando will no doubt be buoyed by the team putting up a brave fight to hold leaders Mumbai City to a 3-3 draw in their last game. ''This team is working hard in training and in matches,'' he said. ''The most important thing is, they have a strong personality and they want to win all the time. I'm very happy because when the score isn't good or when we are in a difficult moment, they keep going and display a strong mentality,'' he said.

''I remember in the first game against Chennaiyin, we had only two days to prepare. The team was tired. Now the players may be tired but the mentality is totally different. We are more prepared. Sometimes we get it wrong in transitions but it is better in the last few games.'' PTI PDS PDS KHSKHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)