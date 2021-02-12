Left Menu

Dark horses TRAU hope to continue momentum with win over Gokulam Kerala

High-flying Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU would look to move above other mid-table sides with a win over Gokulam Kerala FC in their I-League match here on Saturday.The dark horses of the current season, TRAU defeated Aizawl FC in their last match, courtesy of a stellar counter-attacking performance that saw star striker Komron Tursunov scoring the lone goal in their narrow win.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:41 IST
Dark horses TRAU hope to continue momentum with win over Gokulam Kerala

High-flying Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) would look to move above other mid-table sides with a win over Gokulam Kerala FC in their I-League match here on Saturday.

The dark horses of the current season, TRAU defeated Aizawl FC in their last match, courtesy of a stellar counter-attacking performance that saw star striker Komron Tursunov scoring the lone goal in their narrow win. If results go their way, third-placed TRAU could level on points with the league leaders Churchill Brothers.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, head coach Nandakumar said, “Getting a good start to the game is what every coach wants. We have scored a few early goals this season. That has been a result of the hard work of the players, on the field as well as on the training ground.” “Gokulam Kerala FC are a very skilled, and mature team. We have seen their attack at full force against Punjab and NEROCA FC. They have different attacking options who have found the net regularly,” he added.

Gokulam Kerala have had a mixed season so far as they sit at the bottom half of the I-League table with seven points from six games. However, Vincenzo Annese’s side still have a chance to make up lost ground and move up to the top half of the table. To do so, they have to start by defeating the high-flying TRAU.

“We still have to find consistency. We lacked a lot of things in the last game. Moreover, Mohammedan returned to form. There were a lot of negatives, we need to learn from that and find our feet,” Annese said.

“Our team needs to be more aggressive in midfield. We hold more possession than any other team and more shots. But, we have been unable to score. The team has been working on it on the training field and with a little luck on our side, I am confident we can return to winning ways,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin donations surge to jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's cause - data

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys movement has received bitcoin donations worth nearly 300,000 this year, outstripping the total amount it was given in the cryptocurrency in 2020 at the prices at the time, according to a data analysis. ...

At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year - UN agencies

At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year without urgent intervention amid soaring rates of severe malnutrition driven by war and the coronavirus pandemic, four U.N. agencies said on Friday. The warnings com...

Forex reserves down by USD 6.24 bn to USD 583.945 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves declined by a massive USD 6.24 billion to reach USD 583.945 billion in the week ended February 5, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week, the reserves had touched a record high of USD 590.185 ...

Rugby-Ireland suffer major blow as Sexton, Murray, Ryan out for France

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, scrumhalf Conor Murray and lock James Ryan were ruled out of Sundays Six Nations clash with France in a massive setback to coach Andy Farrell as he seeks to keep his sides tournament hopes alive.Sexton and Rya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021