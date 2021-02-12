Left Menu

I can call Messi and we can play for seventh title: Guardiola after Bayern match Barcelona's 2009 record

After Bayern Munich won their sixth title in a year by clinching the FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulated the German side for their historic feat.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:48 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After Bayern Munich won their sixth title in a year by clinching the FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulated the German side for their historic feat. On Thursday, FC Bayern defeated Tigres 1-0 in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and thus secured a historic sixth title within one year. Only FC Barcelona (in 2009), under Guardiola, had previously achieved this feat.

While congratulating Bayern Munich and manager Hansi Flick, Guardiola offered that they can play for the seventh title, saying that he can "call Messi and company" for the showdown. "Big congratulations to all the Bayern family for this incredible success, to be the Club World Cup champions and especially to win six titles. We are so proud, I am so proud, a big congratulations for everyone, especially Hansi, the players and the backroom staff for this amazing thing," Guardiola said in a video shared by Bayern Munich on Twitter.

"But I would like to say to Hansi that you are the second team to win the six titles in a row! Before you, there was another team, it was Barcelona. So, maybe I can call Messi and company and we can play for the seventh title? Tell me when and where and we will be there. Congratulations again to Bayern family," he added. During the match, Bayern were dominant for long spells and had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half, but Benjamin Pavard scored the match-winner early in the second half, firing his side to the title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

