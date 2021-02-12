Left Menu

Thiem comes back to beat Kyrgios in Australian Open

Dominic Thiem has come all the way back from two sets down against the talented and tempestuous Nick Kyrgios to win their third-round match at the Australian Open.

The third-seeded Thiem did his best to ignore a rowdy partisan crowd supporting Australia’s Kyrgios and pulled out the 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Thiem was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park a year ago and then went on to win his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in September. Thiem was the first man in 71 years to come back from a two-set hole in the final in New York and now he’s overturned that sort of deficit again.

Thiem will face Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the quarterfinals.

