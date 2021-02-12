Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:50 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of day five of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Friday. Times local (GMT +11): 2240 THIEM FIGHTS BACK TO BEAT KYRGIOS IN FIVE SETS

Austrian third seed Dominic recovered from a shaky start to clinch a comeback 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a thriller lasting three hours and 21 minutes. Thiem next faces Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

2138 AUGER-ALIASSIME WINS ALL-CANADIAN BATTLE Canadian 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated compatriot and 11th seed Denis Shapovalov 7-5 7-5 6-3 to set up a fourth-round meeting with Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

2028 RAONIC DOWNS FUCSOVICS Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic survived a mid-match wobble to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 7-6(2) 5-7 6-2 6-2.

2027 HALEP BREEZES PAST KUDERMETOVA Romanian second seed Simona Halep sealed a comfortable 6-1 6-3 victory over Russian 32nd seed Veronika Kudermetova.

1900 EIGHTH SEED SCHWARTZMAN CRASHES OUT Argentine eighth seed and world number nine Diego Schwartzman suffered a shock 6-3 6-3 6-3 defeat to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

World number 114 Karatsev sent down nine aces and hit 50 winners, while Schwartzman failed to record any aces and managed only five winners. READ MORE:

Thiem survives fired-up Kyrgios test in five-set thriller Barty withdraws from doubles amid concern over thigh injury

Halep hot-foots it into last 16 at Melbourne Park Osaka enjoys the last of the crowds in third round win

Players in 'bubble' as Australian Open continues without fans Serena locks down to beat Potapova and reach fourth round

Hsieh happy to avoid a bagel on way to fourth round Quotes from day four

1708 ZVEREV DOWNS MANNARINO IN STRAIGHT SETS German sixth seed Alexander Zverev sent down 19 aces and hit 35 winners to seal a dominant 6-3 6-3 6-1 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

1647 OSAKA BAGS STRAIGHTFORWARD WIN Three-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka sealed a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur. The Japanese third seed next faces Spaniard Garbine Muguruza.

1505 HSIEH BATTLES PAST ERRANI Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reeled off four straight games to snatch a 6-4 2-6 7-5 victory over Italian qualifier Sara Errani.

1500 WILLIAMS PASSES POTAPOVA TEST Serena Williams roared back from 5-3 down in the opening set to overcome Russian Anastasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2. The American will next face in-form Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

1455 DIMITROV ADVANCES AS CARRENO BUSTA RETIRES ILL Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, seeded 18th, secured a spot in the fourth round after Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to retire with illness, while trailing 6-0 1-0.

1355 MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO ROUND FOUR Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who finished runner-up at Melbourne Park last year, booked her last-16 spot with a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas.

1255 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND Czech Marketa Vondrousova, seeded 19th, held off a late challenge from Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a 6-2 6-4 win to reach the Australian Open fourth round for the first time.

1213 SABALENKA STEAMS INTO FOURTH ROUND Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is among the bookmakers' favourites for the tournament with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win over American Ann Li in exactly an hour on Rod Laver Arena.

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius.

The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Extension to COVID-19 TERS benefits to be discussed at NEDLAC, UIF says

The Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF says the granular details of the extension to the COVID-19 TERS benefits, as announced in the State of the Nation Address last night, is to be discussed and finalised among the social partners at the Nati...

Jason Biggs says his 'biggest regret' was turning down 'HIMYM'

American actor Jason Biggs, who had rejected the lead role of Ted Mosby in the popular CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, recently opened up about turning down the gig and called it his biggest regret. As per E News, the actor during an inte...

Rupee darts up 12 paise to 72.75 against US dollar

The rupee gained 12 paise to finish at 72.75 against the US dollar on Friday, propped up by sustained foreign capital inflows and softening crude oil prices.At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.79 against the greenback...

Bitcoin donations surge to jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's cause - data

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys movement has received bitcoin donations worth nearly 300,000 this year, outstripping the total amount it was given in the cryptocurrency in 2020 at the prices at the time, according to a data analysis. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021