Left Menu

Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik to make competitive return as Olympic-bound Indian boxers gear up for Boxam meet

Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) will return to the ring for the first time after the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:15 IST
Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik to make competitive return as Olympic-bound Indian boxers gear up for Boxam meet
Mary Kom and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (Image of Manish: Manish Kaushik's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) will return to the ring for the first time after the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year. Kom recovered from dengue while Manish freshly rehabilitated from an injury and are all geared to pack a flurry of punches once again.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, while the sporting world is still trying to make a comeback, 26 elite Indian boxers are gearing up to participate in the two international tournaments. The Olympic qualified as well as probable boxers will be going to Castellon, Spain for the Boxam International Boxing Tournament while the rest of the elite boxers will be travelling for the Strandja Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The World Championship silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg), who had won gold in the recently-concluded Cologn World Cup, along with Hussam Uddin Mohammed (57 kg), Vikas Krishan Yadav (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sumit Sangwan (81 kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91 kg) are the other India men boxers who will be fighting for the title in their respective weight category. It will also be the first tournament for the Asian Games gold medallist Vikas since returning from a pro boxing stint in the US.

Youngster Jasmine, who has been highly impressive in the ongoing national camp, will be accompanying the boxers to Spain for her maiden senior tour and will fight in the 57kg women's category alongside Asian Championship bronze medallist Manisha Moun. While Simranjit Kaur (60kg), who clinched gold at the Cologn World Cup in December, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) are the other Indian women boxer to participate at the Boxam meet scheduled from March 1 to 7.

While the Olympic-bound boxers battle it out at the Boxam meet, the country's 12 (7 men and 5 women) other pugilists will present a challenge at the sport's one of the oldest and prestigious tournaments, the 72nd Strandja International Boxing Tournament scheduled from February 21-28. In the men's category, Deepak (52 Kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57 Kg) will lead the charge alongside Naveen Boora (69 Kg), Ankit Khatana (75 Kg), Sachin Kumar (81 Kg), Naveen Kumar (91 Kg) and Manjeet Sandhu (+91 Kg) will be seen in action.

The women's team will be represented by Jyoti (51 Kg), Sakshi (57 Kg), Shashi Chopra (60 Kg), Lalita (69 Kg), and Bhagyabati Kachari (75 Kg). The boxers who are currently in the national camp are undergoing final preparations ahead of these crucial preparatory matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian Open: No-look shot in Serena's win; COVID fan ban

If Serena Williams somehow manages to conjure up another on-the-run, back-to-the-net, no-look, over-the-shoulder shot in her next Australian Open match, a local coronavirus flareup means there wont be any spectators to react with the apprec...

JSW Cement digitising sales & marketing operations

JSW Cement, a part of USD 12 billion JSW Group, on Friday said it is digitising its sales marketing operations.The move will provide its channel partners ease of doing business by leveraging Artificial Intelligence-based digital interventi...

Tamil Nadu fire: CM announces 3 lakhs each for kin of deceased, 1 lakh each to injured

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire in a firecrackers factory in Virudhunagar. Im deep...

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday after his apology for sexist remarks failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. Following are some of the reactions from Japan and the world of sports.THOMAS BACH, PRESIDENT OF T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021