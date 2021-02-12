Left Menu

Bayern Munich suffer blow as Gnabry out with thigh muscle tear

Bayern Munich on Friday announced that Serge Gnabry tore a muscle in his left thigh during the FIFA Club World Cup final.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:26 IST
Bayern Munich suffer blow as Gnabry out with thigh muscle tear
Serge Gnabry (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich on Friday announced that Serge Gnabry tore a muscle in his left thigh during the FIFA Club World Cup final. The club said the injury was confirmed following an examination by the FC Bayern medical unit.

"FC Bayern will have to do without Serge Gnabry for the foreseeable. The forward tore a muscle in his left thigh in yesterday's 1-0 triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Tigers UANL. The injury was confirmed following an examination by the FC Bayern medical unit," the club said in a statement. Gnabry has played in 28 of 32 competitive matches so far this season and scored six goals.

On Thursday, FC Bayern defeated Tigres 1-0 in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and thus secured a historic sixth title within one year. Only FC Barcelona (in 2009) had previously achieved this feat. During the match, Bayern were dominant for long spells and had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half, but Benjamin Pavard scored the match-winner early in the second half, firing his side to the title.

Expressing elation over the historic feat, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski had said that now they have the "six-pack" as it was their sixth title in a year. "We just wanted to win. Now we have the six-pack, that's a big story, not only for Bayern Munich but for all of football. The way we played, that will keep for a long, long time," the club's official website had quoted Lewandowski as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teen amateur Avani stuns top pros to win third leg of WPGT

Teenage player Avani Prashanth rode on an eagle followed by some steady golf to join an elite list of amateurs to grab the title of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.A brilliant final round of three-under 67 in the third leg of t...

Tennis-Djokovic survives to fight another day after injury scare

Top seed Novak Djokovic survived a major injury scare as he battled past American Taylor Fritz 7-61 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.The eight-time champion looked in serious trouble when an injury ...

Australian Open: No-look shot in Serena's win; COVID fan ban

If Serena Williams somehow manages to conjure up another on-the-run, back-to-the-net, no-look, over-the-shoulder shot in her next Australian Open match, a local coronavirus flareup means there wont be any spectators to react with the apprec...

JSW Cement digitising sales & marketing operations

JSW Cement, a part of USD 12 billion JSW Group, on Friday said it is digitising its sales marketing operations.The move will provide its channel partners ease of doing business by leveraging Artificial Intelligence-based digital interventi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021