Left Menu

Rugby-France make two changes, brace for Dublin chaos

Galthie believes France, who are back among the top nations after eight wins in 10 tests producing some impressive rugby with the help of awe-inspiring scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, will be under intense pressure in Dublin. "We need to be solid in chaos.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:27 IST
Rugby-France make two changes, brace for Dublin chaos

France coach Fabien Galthie has made two changes to the team who beat Italy as he prepares for what he called "chaos" against Ireland at the Aviva stadium in the Six Nations on Sunday. Anthony Jelonch comes in for Dylan Cretin in the third row and Damian Penaud starts for Teddy Thomas on the wing as Galthie looks to adapt to the Irish game after making an explosive start to the championship with a 50-10 win against the Azzurri.

"Teddy played a very good game in Rome but Damian and (fellow winger) Gabin Villiere are better to handle high balls and the pressure the Irish will put on the wings," Galthie told a news conference on Friday. "Anthony Jelonch is a player who gets better as the intensity increases. The harder it gets, the better he gets."

France beat Ireland in their last encounter in last year's Six Nations, but they have not won in Dublin since an international test in 2011. Galthie believes France, who are back among the top nations after eight wins in 10 tests producing some impressive rugby with the help of awe-inspiring scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, will be under intense pressure in Dublin.

"We need to be solid in chaos. We've been preparing for everything but we need to be ready for the unexpected," he said, adding that the Ireland game was another stepping stone for his young squad. "We're on a path, we will get better, we will improve and we're already better than last year," he said.

"The team is getting more depth." To Galthie's surprise, Ireland named a team without usual halfbacks Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton and lock James Ryan.

Sexton and Ryan were replaced due to suspected concussions during last week's opening 21-16 loss to Wales while Murray picked up a hamstring injury during training. Those absences, which Galthie heard about after naming his own team, will not change France's strategy, he said.

"I wish them a speedy recovery," Galthie added. "The replacements (Billy Burns and Jamison Gibson Park) are the ones who finished the game in Wales. The scrumhalf doesn't have the same profile as Murray but his kicking game is very accurate. He's very dangerous, we'll have to be wary of him around the rucks."

Team 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Hassane Kolingar, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Anthony Boutier, 23-Teddy Thomas

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teen amateur Avani stuns top pros to win third leg of WPGT

Teenage player Avani Prashanth rode on an eagle followed by some steady golf to join an elite list of amateurs to grab the title of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.A brilliant final round of three-under 67 in the third leg of t...

Tennis-Djokovic survives to fight another day after injury scare

Top seed Novak Djokovic survived a major injury scare as he battled past American Taylor Fritz 7-61 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.The eight-time champion looked in serious trouble when an injury ...

Australian Open: No-look shot in Serena's win; COVID fan ban

If Serena Williams somehow manages to conjure up another on-the-run, back-to-the-net, no-look, over-the-shoulder shot in her next Australian Open match, a local coronavirus flareup means there wont be any spectators to react with the apprec...

JSW Cement digitising sales & marketing operations

JSW Cement, a part of USD 12 billion JSW Group, on Friday said it is digitising its sales marketing operations.The move will provide its channel partners ease of doing business by leveraging Artificial Intelligence-based digital interventi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021