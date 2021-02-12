Left Menu

Ban vs WI, 2nd Test: Da Silva, Gabriel put visitors in driver's seat

Joshua Da Silva and Alzarri Joseph both scored half-centuries before Shannon Gabriel picked two wickets to put West Indies on top on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:31 IST
Ban vs WI, 2nd Test: Da Silva, Gabriel put visitors in driver's seat
West Indies restricted Bangladesh to 105/4 by stumps on day two (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Joshua Da Silva and Alzarri Joseph both scored half-centuries before Shannon Gabriel picked two wickets to put West Indies on top on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday. West Indies scored 409 runs in their first innings then dismantled Bangladesh's top order to reduce hosts at 105/4 before the close of the second day's play. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun are unbeaten at 27 and six runs respectively with Bangladesh trailing by 304 runs.

The Windies took charge on the second day of the second Test as the Tigers had a torrid outing with both bat and ball. Two unbeaten overnight batsmen Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua resumed the West Indies innings with 223 for 5. They batted sensibly in the first hour as bowlers were searching for the wickets. Finally, it was Mehidy Hasan who gave the first breakthrough of the day by dismissing Bonner for 90. Then Joseph joined with Joshua and they added 118 runs in the sixth wicket to frustrate the Bangladesh bowlers.

Just before the tea break Abu Jayed led the fightback with a couple of wickets but the damage was done as Joshua and Joseph's two fifty-plus knocks helped them score past the 400 runs mark. Abu Jayed and Taijul grabbed four wickets each. In response, Bangladesh lost two wickets for just 11 as Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto got out cheaply. Skipper Mominul looked good but could not convert his innings to a big one as he went after scoring. Tamim played a counter-attacking knock before Gabriel dismissed him for 44 as Bangladesh were in all sorts of trouble on 71 for 4.

From there, Mushfiqur and Mohammad Mithun batted with patience as the duo ensured no more further trouble before the end of the day's play. Brief Scores: Bangladesh 105/4 (Tamim Iqbal 44, Mushfiqur Rahim 27*; Shannon Gabriel 2-31); West Indies 409/10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teen amateur Avani stuns top pros to win third leg of WPGT

Teenage player Avani Prashanth rode on an eagle followed by some steady golf to join an elite list of amateurs to grab the title of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.A brilliant final round of three-under 67 in the third leg of t...

Tennis-Djokovic survives to fight another day after injury scare

Top seed Novak Djokovic survived a major injury scare as he battled past American Taylor Fritz 7-61 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.The eight-time champion looked in serious trouble when an injury ...

Australian Open: No-look shot in Serena's win; COVID fan ban

If Serena Williams somehow manages to conjure up another on-the-run, back-to-the-net, no-look, over-the-shoulder shot in her next Australian Open match, a local coronavirus flareup means there wont be any spectators to react with the apprec...

JSW Cement digitising sales & marketing operations

JSW Cement, a part of USD 12 billion JSW Group, on Friday said it is digitising its sales marketing operations.The move will provide its channel partners ease of doing business by leveraging Artificial Intelligence-based digital interventi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021