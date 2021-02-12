Tennis-Djokovic survives injury scare to beat Fritz
Defending champion Djokovic, seeking a ninth title in Melbourne, looked in command when he took the opening two sets but began to suffer with a side injury early in the third set. He needed to leave Rod Laver Arena to have treatment and was grimacing in pain at times as the 23-year-old Fritz took advantage to take the next two sets.Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:56 IST
Top seed Novak Djokovic survived a major injury scare as he battled past American Taylor Fritz 7-6(1) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. Defending champion Djokovic, seeking a ninth title in Melbourne, looked in command when he took the opening two sets but began to suffer with a side injury early in the third set.
He needed to leave Rod Laver Arena to have treatment and was grimacing in pain at times as the 23-year-old Fritz took advantage to take the next two sets. The crowd were removed midway through the fourth set as Melbourne's new COVID-19 lockdown came into effect.
But Djokovic, despite still looking in discomfort, did enough to win the deciding set and live to fight another day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Novak Djokovic
- Taylor Fritz
- Melbourne
- Australian Open
- Djokovic
- American
ALSO READ
Tennis-Melbourne struggles to warm to pandemic Grand Slam
Tennis-Melbourne struggles to warm to pandemic Grand Slam
Sports News Roundup: Bring on the Melbourne crowds, says Djokovic; Ducks look for better things in Blues rematch and more
Tennis-Bring on the Melbourne crowds, says Djokovic
Melbourne imposes new virus restrictions as Australia Open hotel worker tests positive