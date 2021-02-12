Left Menu

Everybody knows how good he is: Klopp defends Becker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended Alisson Becker, who displayed poor performance in the match against Manchester City, and said that there was "absolutely no real criticism from our side".

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:25 IST
Alisson Becker (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool on Sunday suffered a massive 1-4 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Premier League. During the match, two uncharacteristic misplaced passes from Alisson had led to goals.

"Oh, we had, of course, a little talk. If it's then about encouragement or whatever, I don't know. It's just a little talk and he was not happy that it happened, of course. But it's very important to realise in a moment like this, goalkeepers in a long career, they make mistakes. For a goalkeeper of the quality of Alisson Becker, it's pretty rare that he makes this kind of mistake and that he makes two of them in one game, that's clear as well," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "But on top of that, goalkeepers are used to making mistakes. It means they have to stay in the game, they concede a goal and they know maybe earlier than all the rest of the world, 'I should have saved it.' They have to deal with that always and he has just a few days in between the City game and this game. There was absolutely no real criticism from our side, from the boys, from the players around him because everybody knows how good he is. He's a very calm person," he added.

Liverpool are currently preparing for the game against Leicester City, scheduled to take place on Saturday. Klopp said everything will be fine if Becker plays up to his standard in the upcoming game. "And now the next game is coming up and that's good so he can play his normal level again and then everything will be fine," Klopp said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

