The Swiss skier, whose super-G triumph on Thursday opened the championships after three days written off to bad weather, set a time of one minute 34.61 seconds in Friday's second session on the Olympia delle Todane piste. Austrians Tamara Tippler, Mirjam Puchner and Ramona Siebenhofer filled the next three spots.

Alpine skiing-Golden double in Gut-Behrami's sights after downhill training

Super-G winner Lara Gut-Behrami will be fancied for a golden double in Saturday's women's downhill after leading final training at the Alpine skiing world championships. The Swiss skier, whose super-G triumph on Thursday opened the championships after three days written off to bad weather, set a time of one minute 34.61 seconds in Friday's second session on the Olympia delle Todane piste.

Austrians Tamara Tippler, Mirjam Puchner and Ramona Siebenhofer filled the next three spots. Puchner was quickest in the morning session on a reduced piste in 1:08.26, with Tippler second and Gut-Behrami third. American Breezy Johnson was fourth.

"It will certainly be a close race. You can’t make any mistakes. The snow is also not easy to ski, you have to ski a tight line. Now I will use the rest of the time to rest," said Gut-Behrami. Compatriot Dominik Paris, who finished off the podium in Thursday's super-G, led the way in training for Sunday's men's downhill -- although he missed a couple of gates -- ahead of Germany's Simon Jocher and Austrian Max Franz.

The men have another run on Saturday and several criticised the setting of the Vertigine course.

