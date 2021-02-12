Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA fine Krasnodar for late kickoff, CSKA Moscow for offensive chants

European soccer's governing body dismissed an appeal by the Russian club and handed their coach Murad Musaev a one-match ban deferred for a probationary period of one year. Krasnodar were held to a 1-1 draw in the Group E dead rubber at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 8 but qualified for the Europa League last-32 and host Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg next week.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:49 IST
Soccer-UEFA fine Krasnodar for late kickoff, CSKA Moscow for offensive chants

Krasnodar have been fined 15,000 euros ($18,187) for a late kickoff in their Champions League group match at Chelsea in December, UEFA said in a statement on Friday. European soccer's governing body dismissed an appeal by the Russian club and handed their coach Murad Musaev a one-match ban deferred for a probationary period of one year.

Krasnodar were held to a 1-1 draw in the Group E dead rubber at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 8 but qualified for the Europa League last-32 and host Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg next week. UEFA added that fellow Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow have been fined 10,000 euros for "provocative chants of an offensive nature" by home supporters supporters in their 0-0 draw with Feyenoord in a Europa League group game in November.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Last time member of my family was PM was over 30 years ago: Rahul on dynasty criticism

Responding to criticism over dynastic politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it has been over 30 years that a member of his family was prime minister, and asserted he would not stop fighting for his ideological view just beca...

Biden to bring in asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under Trump program

The U.S. government next week will begin to gradually process thousands of asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under a controversial program put in place by former President Donald Trump, officials said. The moves are part of a plan by ...

3 Manipur labourers, kidnapped by militants, rescued in daring op

Three labourers, kidnapped bymilitants in Manipurs Imphal East district, were rescued froma forest area on Friday, following a two-hour-long gunfightwith security forces.The labourers were kidnapped on February 7 and soon aplan to rescue th...

TMC calls Trivedi ungrateful after he quits RS seat, BJP welcomes him

The TMC on Friday called partyleader Dinesh Trivedi ungrateful after he resigned from hisRajya Sabha seat, while the BJP, jubilant over his decision,invited him to join its camp.Trivedis resignation dealt yet another blow to theMamata Baner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021