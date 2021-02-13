Left Menu

Motor racing-Mercedes say they are dealing with some F1 engine issues

Mercedes won 13 of 17 races in 2020 -- Lewis Hamilton triumphant 11 times on his way to his seventh title - and have won the last seven constructors' and drivers' championships, a Formula One record. "We have got some issues with the power units; we know we have issues but we have plenty of plans in place to fix all of those issues," said Thomas.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:12 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes say they are dealing with some F1 engine issues
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Formula One champions Mercedes said on Friday they were dealing with some engine issues ahead of the new season but expected everything to be fixed by the first race.

The comment, in a team interview with engine head Hywel Thomas, drew some wry comments on social media from those who recalled the sport's dominant manufacturer saying something similar last year. Mercedes won 13 of 17 races in 2020 -- Lewis Hamilton triumphant 11 times on his way to his seventh title - and have won the last seven constructors' and drivers' championships, a Formula One record.

"We have got some issues with the power units; we know we have issues but we have plenty of plans in place to fix all of those issues," said Thomas. "I'm sure it will all be ready for the first race." The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

Mercedes are supplying engines to four of the 10 teams this year, including their own, after McLaren switched from Renault power. Their other clients are Williams and Aston Martin (formerly Racing Point). Thomas said this year was the first winter where Mercedes had limits on the amount of time they could test engines on the dyno.

"Also it's the first winter where we have prepared for only one single upgrade for the whole season," he added. "So we have to get all of our performance into the first Power Unit that goes to the first race. "We have to get absolutely everything there for the first race and make sure its completely reliable."

This season has a record 23 races scheduled, although the COVID-19 pandemic makes that uncertain, but teams are allowed the same number of power units as previously -- making reliability more of a factor. Thomas said the pandemic had posed extra challenges and problems but IT solutions had made the team more effective in some areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Empty stadium better than one filled with silent fans, say Lyles

It would be better to compete in an empty stadium at the Tokyo Olympics than one where spectators would be forced to sit in silence, American 200 meters world champion Noah Lyles said on Friday.Lyles, who will compete indoors for the first ...

Trump lawyers accuse Democrats of double standard in impeachment trial

Donald Trumps lawyers at his impeachment trial on Friday accused Democrats of a double standard for prosecuting him on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot last month after using combative language themselves. Trump is on trial...

Friendly fire erupts as economists spar over U.S. stimulus

Its not surprising U.S. President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus emergency plan touched off concerns that a gusher of federal spending on the possible eve of a vaccine-fueled economic take-off might lead to inflation.What is surprising...

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to the denuclearization of the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021