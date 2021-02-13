Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Heat’s Tyler Herro cleared from COVID-19 protocols

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was cleared Friday to return to the lineup after he missed one game because of COVID-19 protocols. Herro missed the Heat's 101-94 win at the Houston Rockets on Thursday, but flew with the team to Salt Lake City after the game. The Heat are scheduled to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Athletics: Empty stadium better than one filled with silent fans, says Lyles

It would be better to compete in an empty stadium at the Tokyo Olympics than one where spectators would be forced to sit in silence, American 200 meters world champion Noah Lyles said on Friday. Lyles, who will compete indoors for the first time in three years on Saturday running the 60m and 200m at the New Balance Grand Prix in Staten Island, said he will be at the delayed Games in Tokyo this year. Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony. The resignation of the 83-year-old former prime minister further erodes confidence in organisers' ability to pull off the postponed Summer Games during a coronavirus pandemic. Japan activist welcomes Olympic chief resignation, but says sexism much wider

The resignation of Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori will not by itself solve the problems of sexism in Japanese society, according to one of the student activists behind a petition that had called for him to quit over remarks he made about women. Mori, an 83-year-old former prime minister, resigned on Friday after sparking an outcry this month when he told an Olympic committee meeting that women talked too much. He had initially refused to step down. American football: Manziel's latest gig not part of comeback plan

Johnny Manziel, whose much-hyped NFL career fizzled out after two seasons, may miss some aspects of being around the game but the quarterback said his decision to join a start-up league called Fan Controlled Football is not about staging a comeback. Manziel has had plenty of free time on his hands since he last played competitive football in 2019 and so figured he had little to lose by committing to a six-week season where fans watching online can set rosters and call plays in real-time. Serena overpowers Potapova to reach fourth round

Serena Williams's bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title remained intact as she downed Anatasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. On the last day of crowds at the tournament before spectators are banned for at least five days due to snap COVID-19 lockdown, Williams slumped to a 5-3 deficit in an error-strewn first set and had to save two set points at Rod Laver Arena. Texans agree to release DE J.J. Watt

The Houston Texans are parting with All-Pro defensive end J.J. after he asked for his release. The team announced the decision on Friday after Watt posted a video on social media. Nets' Kevin Durant cleared to return after virus scare

Kevin Durant has been cleared to return to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup just in time for his first road matchup with his former team, the Golden State Warriors. Durant, who missed three games because of COVID-19 protocols, returned to practice Friday for the first time since he was pulled from the Nets' game against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 5. Defiant Djokovic survives after Australian Open locks down

The Australian Open's last day of crowds before a five-day lockdown ended with irate fans ejected from Rod Laver Arena late on Friday, and an injury-hampered Novak Djokovic rallying to claim victory in front of empty seats. It was a surreal finish to a roller-coaster day five, with Djokovic digging deep to complete a courageous 7-6(1) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 win over American Taylor Fritz after his title defence appeared doomed due to an apparent side strain. Twins Maurkice and Mike Pouncey retire from NFL

Twins Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey are retiring from the NFL. The announcement was made on Friday by Ramon Foster, a former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate of Maurkice Pouncey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)