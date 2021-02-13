Left Menu

India opt to bat, Axar makes his debut, Kuldeep and Siraj in XI, Bumrah rested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 09:26 IST
India opt to bat, Axar makes his debut, Kuldeep and Siraj in XI, Bumrah rested

India opted to bat first against England in the second Test making three changes to their playing XI with left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel making his debut.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested with in-form Mohammed Siraj back in the playing XI along with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaces Washington Sundar to play his first game in two years.

For England, Moeen Ali came in place of Dom Bess, Stuart Broad replaced James Anderson while injured Jofra Archer made way for Olly Stone.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

