Left Menu

Atlanta United signs Argentine midfielder Santiago Sosa

He made 14 appearances in 2020, including six games in the Copa Libertadores and six more in the Copa Diego Maradona.The acquisition of Sosa figures to be a big part of Uniteds efforts to bounce back under new coach Gabriel Heinze after missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history in 2020.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 13-02-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 09:33 IST
Atlanta United signs Argentine midfielder Santiago Sosa
Image Credit: Twitter (@ATLUTD)

Atlanta United has bolstered a week spot by signing defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa on a transfer from Argentina's River Plate club.

The 21-year-old Sosa represented Argentina at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and could be in line to play for his home country in the Tokyo Olympics.

Atlanta United announced the deal on Friday.

Sosa has spent his entire professional career with River Plate, earning a promotion to the senior roster during the 2018-19 season. He made 14 appearances in 2020, including six games in the Copa Libertadores and six more in the Copa Diego Maradona.

The acquisition of Sosa figures to be a big part of United's efforts to bounce back under new coach Gabriel Heinze after missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history in 2020. In addition to its league schedule, the team is set to make its third straight appearance in the CONCACF Champions League. United will face Costa Rican club Alajuelense in the opening round on April 7 and 14. ''Santiago is a holding midfielder who understands and reads the game exceptionally well for someone his age,'' Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. ''He broke through into the first team at River last year, experiencing numerous big matches in both Copa Libertadores and the Copa Diego Maradona, in addition to his time with Argentina U-20s.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary panel on defence intents to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh: Sources

The parliamentary standing committee on defence intends to visit the Galwan Valley and the Pangong lake in the eastern Ladakh region which has been witness to a violent stand-off between the troops of India and China, sources said.However, ...

VIMSAR doctors to study seroconversion of vaccinated people

Doctors of VeerSurendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and ResearchVIMSAR, Burla will conduct a study on the impact of COVID-19vaccines and how it helps the creation of antibodies afterpeople were inoculated, officials said.The study wil...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. UKs Duchess Meghan wins privacy battle against dehumanizing tabloid paperMeghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday a British tabloid had been held to account for its dehuman...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Briton, 70, becomes oldest to row solo across AtlanticWhen 70-year-old Frank Rothwell decided to row solo across the Atlantic, he didnt realise just how boring it would be spending nearly t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021