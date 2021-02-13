Left Menu

Leeds manager Bielsa testifies in bid for damages from Lille

The intern reportedly carried binoculars and a change of clothes.Leeds was fined 200,000 pounds USD 275,000 and received a formal reprimand from the English Football League.Bielsa had freely acknowledged doing the same with other opponents over the years but apologised.

PTI | Lille | Updated: 13-02-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 09:45 IST
Leeds manager Bielsa testifies in bid for damages from Lille

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa testified before a French court on to make his case for millions of euros in damages over his firing from Lille more than three years ago.

Bielsa lasted just six months at Lille before the French club fired him for ''serious misconduct'' in December 2017 following poor results.

French media has widely reported that Bielsa is seeking 19 million euros (USD 23 million) for damages and the remainder of the two-year contract that he had.

Bielsa told the court, via videoconference, that he was subjected to ''harassment'' in the months before he was fired, according to La Voix du Nord newspaper. A decision is expected on July 2. The club has previously described Bielsa's claims as ''totally baseless.'' Though considered a master tactician, the 65-year-old Argentine is no stranger to disputes with his employers.

He coached Marseille for the 2014-15 season but walked out after only one game in August 2015. A year later, he quit Italian club Lazio just days after signing, later citing disagreements with management about player recruitment.

Bielsa spent six years leading Argentina, which included Olympic gold in 2004, and four years with Chile.

Early in his coaching career he picked up the nickname ''El Loco'' for his obsessive personality and explosive character.

He's been a hit at Leeds, taking over in 2018 and leading the northern English team back into the Premier League after a 16-year absence from the top tier.

His tenure in Britain has been marked by controversy, as well. Bielsa sparked a full-blown ''Spygate'' investigation in early 2019 after admitting he sent an intern to an opponent's training center the day before their game. The intern reportedly carried binoculars and a change of clothes.

Leeds was fined 200,000 pounds (USD 275,000) and received a formal reprimand from the English Football League.

Bielsa had freely acknowledged doing the same with other opponents over the years but apologised. Leeds reminded him of the need to demonstrate ''integrity and honesty.'' AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Google's $76 mln deal with French publishers leaves many outlets infuriated

Alphabet Incs Google has agreed to pay 76 million over three years to a group of 121 French news publishers to end a more than year-long copyright spat, documents seen by Reuters show.The agreement between Google and the Alliance de la pres...

Parliamentary panel on defence intents to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh: Sources

The parliamentary standing committee on defence intends to visit the Galwan Valley and the Pangong lake in the eastern Ladakh region which has been witness to a violent stand-off between the troops of India and China, sources said.However, ...

VIMSAR doctors to study seroconversion of vaccinated people

Doctors of VeerSurendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and ResearchVIMSAR, Burla will conduct a study on the impact of COVID-19vaccines and how it helps the creation of antibodies afterpeople were inoculated, officials said.The study wil...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. UKs Duchess Meghan wins privacy battle against dehumanizing tabloid paperMeghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday a British tabloid had been held to account for its dehuman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021