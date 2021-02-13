Left Menu

2nd Test: Rohit's hundred steers India to 189/3 at tea

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:17 IST
Rohit Sharma's fluent unbeaten century propelled India to 189 for 3 in their first innings at tea on the opening day of the second cricket Test against England here on Saturday.

It was Rohit's seventh Test hundred and he has so far struck 16 fours and two maximums to reach 132 at the break. Giving him company at the other end was vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (36).

Earlier, India lost three early wickets in the opening session after opting to bat.

In-form opener Shubman Gill (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (21) and skipper Virat Kohli (0) were the ones to fall in the first session.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 189 for 3 in 54 overs (Rohit Sharma 132 batting; Olly Stone 1/25, Jack Leach 1/48).

