The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: * Day 1 report of the second Test between India and England in Chennai. *Post-day press conference copies of the second Test between India and England in Chennai.

* ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa.

* I-League match between Roundglass Punjab vs Chennai City FC.

* I-League match between Real Kashmir and NEROCA. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Bopanna bows out of mixed doubles, India's campaign ends in Aus Open Melbourne, Feb 13 (PTI) Veteran Rohan Bopanna crashed out of the mixed doubles event with a straight-set loss in the opening round to draw curtains on India's campaign at this year's Australian Open here on Saturday.

SPO-ATH-OLY-QUOTA Three more race walkers qualify for Olympics; new national records in men's and women's 20km event Ranchi, Feb 13 (PTI) Three Indian race walkers qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics during the National Open Race Walking Championships here on Saturday, with Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami shattering national records in the men's and women's 20km events respectively.

SPO-PARA-ATH-IND Navdeep, Arvind win gold to secure quotas for Tokyo Paralympic Games Dubai, Feb 13 (PTI) Para-athletes Navdeep and Arvind secured quotas for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics as India's gold medal tally swelled to nine after the third day of competitions at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix here.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM Gokulam Kerala FC improve chances of top-six finish with win over TRAU Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala FC kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top half of the I-League table before the next round by defeating high-flying TRAU 3-1 here on Saturday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-MOHAMMEDAN Mohammedan SC look to build on good form against Indian Arrows Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) Mohammedan SC face a tricky test in their search for crucial points as they take on Indian Arrows in the I-League here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-ENG-BARMY Small Barmy Army group enjoys day out at Chepauk Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) The Barmy Army may not be in full force at Chepauk owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions but they are keen to make their presence felt during the second India-England Test.

SPO-CRI-DC-CEO Delhi Capitals appoint Colonel Vinod Bisht as Interim CEO New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals on Saturday appointed Colonel Vinod Bisht as its interim Chief Executive Officer.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-MAHARASTRA Ruturaj to lead Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy Pune, Feb 13 (PTI) Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a 20-member Maharashtra squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, the state's cricket association said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-FANS-MOOD Chepauk 'Fandom': Quality time with folks, quality cricket for heart's content By C Shyam Sundar Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) S Sriram is an avid Rohit Sharma fan who always had his loyalties divided when Mumbai Indians played in those IPL matches against his favourite Chennai Super Kings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)