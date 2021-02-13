India vs England: Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Jack Leach 161 Shubman Gill lbw b Olly Stone 0 Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Jack Leach 21 Virat Kohli b Moeen 0 Ajinkya Rahane b Moeen 67 Rishabh Pant batting 33 Ravichandran Ashwin c Ollie Pope b Root 13 Axar Patel batting 5 Total: (for six wickets in 88 overs) 300 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-85, 3-86, 4-248, 5-249, 6-284.

Bowling: Stuart Broad 11-2-37-0, Olly Stone 15-5-42-1, Jack Leach 26-2-78-2, Ben Stokes 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 26-3-112-2, Joe Root 8-2-15-1.

