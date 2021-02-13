India vs England: Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1

India vs England: Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:19 IST
Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Jack Leach 161 Shubman Gill lbw b Olly Stone 0 Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Jack Leach 21 Virat Kohli b Moeen 0 Ajinkya Rahane b Moeen 67 Rishabh Pant batting 33 Ravichandran Ashwin c Ollie Pope b Root 13 Axar Patel batting 5 Total: (for six wickets in 88 overs) 300 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-85, 3-86, 4-248, 5-249, 6-284.
Bowling: Stuart Broad 11-2-37-0, Olly Stone 15-5-42-1, Jack Leach 26-2-78-2, Ben Stokes 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 26-3-112-2, Joe Root 8-2-15-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-origin lawmaker Ami Bera re-elected as chairman of congressional subcommittee on Asia Pacific
Mexico reports more 1,506 deaths, surpassing India tally
Mexico reports 1,506 more coronavirus deaths, surpassing India tally
Mexico's coronavirus deaths pass India for third-highest tally
Mexico's COVID-19 death toll surpasses India, becomes world's third highest