Porto come from behind to draw 2-2 with Boavista, last gasp goal ruled out

Porto coach and proud father Sergio Conceicao ran onto the pitch to celebrate with his son who looked to have clinched the late winner, but the goal did not stand due to a foul in the box.

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 14-02-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 09:24 IST
Porto came from two goals to draw rescue a 2-2 draw with struggling Boavista, but there was heartbreak as a last minute goal from 18-year-old debutant Chico Conceicao was disallowed in the 89th minute. Porto coach and proud father Sergio Conceicao ran onto the pitch to celebrate with his son who looked to have clinched the late winner, but the goal did not stand due to a foul in the box. Conceicao senior looked to be in tears in the dugout. Following a third consecutive draw, Porto stay second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, seven points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon -- who have a game in hand.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

