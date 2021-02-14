Left Menu

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open

Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday: * "It is never a good feeling losing a match that you feel you could have changed in one second." Garbine Muguruza on failing to convert two match points before suffering a fourth-round defeat by Naomi Osaka. * "I quite like it here.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 09:36 IST
QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open
Garbine Muguruza on failing to convert two match points before suffering a fourth-round defeat by Naomi Osaka. Image Credit: ANI

Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday: * "It is never a good feeling losing a match that you feel you could have changed in one second." Garbine Muguruza on failing to convert two match points before suffering a fourth-round defeat by Naomi Osaka.

* "I quite like it here. I have an Australian coach. This year I have a hitting partner, he's living in Melbourne. We have a lot of fun together." Hsieh Su-Wei on her special connection with Australia after reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. * "She kind of acts on a whim sometimes, doesn't like to plan too far ahead. Even finding out if I'm going to be helping her or coaching her, I normally only find out a week or two before. She's a free spirit." Coach Paul McNamee on Hsieh's unpredictable personality.

Day seven highlights (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local GMT 11 1615 KARATSEV STUNS AUGER-ALIASSIME IN FIVE-SET EPICRussian qualifier Aslan Karatsev erased a two-set deficit to beat Canada...

Living and loving with HIV: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

Six years ago, Thitiwatt Sirasjtakorn learned that he was HIV positive, a point in his life when he struggled to understand what this meant and had almost given up on life. However, this is where his story begins. Mr. Sirasjtakorn managed...

Appearance matters for academic success, that too in economics: Study

Appearance does matter for an individuals academic success, at least when it comes to economics, and attractive individuals are more likely to study at higher-ranked institutions, according to a research paper.In a paper titled, Do Looks Ma...

'Democracy is fragile', Biden says after Trump's acquittal

US President Joe Biden has said that the Senates acquittal of his predecessor Donald Trump for inciting a mob to storm the Capitol on January 6 was a reminder that democracy was fragile and every American had a duty to defend the truth.Whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021