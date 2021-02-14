QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open

Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday: * "It is never a good feeling losing a match that you feel you could have changed in one second." Garbine Muguruza on failing to convert two match points before suffering a fourth-round defeat by Naomi Osaka.

* "I quite like it here. I have an Australian coach. This year I have a hitting partner, he's living in Melbourne. We have a lot of fun together." Hsieh Su-Wei on her special connection with Australia after reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. * "She kind of acts on a whim sometimes, doesn't like to plan too far ahead. Even finding out if I'm going to be helping her or coaching her, I normally only find out a week or two before. She's a free spirit." Coach Paul McNamee on Hsieh's unpredictable personality.

