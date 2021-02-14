Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16

Second seed Rafa Nadal overcame some stiff early resistance from Britain's Cameron Norrie before easing into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory on Saturday. After being heckled by a loud-mouthed fan in his previous round win against Michael Mmoh, Nadal enjoyed an incident-free evening in an empty Rod Laver Arena to reach the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 49th time in his career. Alex Bowman's car issues resolved, rain washes out Daytona practices

The final two practice sessions for the season-opening Daytona 500 were washed out by rain on Saturday. Polesitter Alex Bowman was among the drivers who were looking to troubleshoot on Saturday, one day before NASCAR's most prominent race. Canada captain Sinclair unavailable for SheBelieves Cup

Injured captain Christine Sinclair, soccer's most prolific goal scorer, is among seven national team players unavailable for next week's SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Canada Soccer said on Saturday. Sinclair and midfielder Diana Matheson did not travel to Orlando due to injury while goalkeeper Erin McLeod and defender Bianca St-Georges returned to their clubs after picking up injuries at camp, Canada Soccer said in a news release. Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance

The Australian Open rolls on amid a Melbourne lockdown, but the tournament risks losing its greatest champion in the first week as fans wait to hear if Novak Djokovic will be fit to play on Sunday. Djokovic suffered a muscle tear in his third-round, five-set epic against Taylor Fritz, and the world number one skipped practice on Saturday in a bid to recover in time to resume his quest for a record-extending ninth title at Melbourne Park. Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals

Naomi Osaka saved two match points as she battled back from the brink to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-4 7-5 victory over in-form Garbine Muguruza on Sunday. The Japanese third seed was chasing the match from the start on Rod Laver Arena and looked defeat square in the face in the third set when the Spanish 14th seed had two opportunities to win the match with a break of serve. Golf: Jordan Spieth holds on to lead at Pebble Beach

Despite finishing just 1-under on the day, Jordan Spieth managed to hold on to his lead and even separate himself slightly from the pack on Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif. As the tournament moved exclusively to Pebble Beach Golf Links for the weekend, Spieth capitalized on his second hole-out eagle of the tournament -- a 160-yard shot from the fairway on the par-5 No. 16 -- to shoot 71 and move to 13 under, 203 total, and take a two-shot lead over a five-pack of players at 11 under that includes Nate Lashley (68), Tom Hoge (68), Patrick Cantlay (70), Daniel Berger (72) and Scotland's Russell Knox (69). Alpine skiing: Ligety forgoes final race of career due to bad back

Double Olympic champion Ted Ligety, who planned to retire on his own terms after next week's Alpine skiing world championships, abruptly called time on his career on Saturday due to a bad back. The 36-year-old American announced earlier this week that the giant slalom in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, would be the final race of his career but has since been hit with what he described as the worst sciatic pain of his life. Lyles unimpressed with his speed after indoor 200m triumph

American Noah Lyles won the indoor 200 metres at the New Balance Grand Prix on Saturday in the New York City borough of Staten Island but the Olympic favourite said he was not content with his performance. The reigning world outdoor champion, who ran the 60m event earlier in the day, did not pull clear until late in a three-man race that was closer than many had expected but won with a time of 20.80 seconds. NBA roundup: Luka Doncic scores 46 in Mavs' win

Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 36 as the host Dallas Mavericks won their fourth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 143-130 on Friday night. Doncic made 17 of 30 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and Porzingis was 13 of 21, including 8 of 13 from beyond the arc. Dorian Finney-Smith added 14, Jalen Brunson had 13 and Josh Richardson 11 as the Mavericks won a shootout with the Pelicans' Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Highlights: Australian Open day seven

Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 1255 OSAKA BATTLES PAST MUGURUZA

