HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 11:00 IST
Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 1615 KARATSEV STUNS AUGER-ALIASSIME IN FIVE-SET EPIC

Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev erased a two-set deficit to beat Canada's 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4. READ MORE:

Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals

'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance

Order of play Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16

Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge

Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open Medvedev skips dessert in hope of sweeter success in Melbourne

Quotes from day seven 1545 SERENA PASSES SABALENKA TEST

American Serena Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, held off a spirited challenge from seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 2-6 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals. 1255 OSAKA BATTLES PAST MUGURUZA

Third seed Naomi Osaka saved two match points as she rallied from a set down to beat last year's finalist Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-4 7-5. 1219 HSIEH REACHES FIRST GRAND SLAM QUARTER-FINAL

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reached the first Grand Slam quarter-final of her lengthy career when she shocked Czech 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena. At 35, Hsieh will be the oldest player to make a Grand Slam quarter-final debut in the open era when she plays Naomi Osaka later this week.

11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

Two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning. The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon.

