Left Menu

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open

When I hear her voice, it just makes me calm and confident." Serena Williams on having elder sister Venus in the stands to watch her play. * "It is never a good feeling losing a match that you feel you could have changed in one second." Garbine Muguruza on failing to convert two match points before suffering a fourth-round defeat by Naomi Osaka. It's not fun to play, but it's really fun to watch." Naomi Osaka on her quarter-final opponent Hsieh.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 12:03 IST
QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open

Quotes from day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday: * "I don't know if I zone out and she's the only one I hear. When I hear her voice, it just makes me calm and confident." Serena Williams on having elder sister Venus in the stands to watch her play.

* "It is never a good feeling losing a match that you feel you could have changed in one second." Garbine Muguruza on failing to convert two match points before suffering a fourth-round defeat by Naomi Osaka. * "I quite like it here. I have an Australian coach. This year I have a hitting partner, he's living Melbourne. We have a lot of fun together." Hsieh Su-wei on her special connection with Australia after reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

* "If it was a video game, I would want to select her character just to play as her. Because my mind can't fathom the choices she makes when she's on the court. It's not fun to play, but it's really fun to watch." Naomi Osaka on her quarter-final opponent Hsieh. * "She kind of acts on a whim sometimes, doesn't like to plan too far ahead. Even finding out if I'm going to be helping her or coaching her, I normally only find out a week or two before. She's a free spirit." Coach Paul McNamee on Hsieh's unpredictable personality.

Day seven highlights (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushma Swaraj's statue to be installed in Vidisha: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that a statue of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be installed inVidisha, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by her.On the occasion of Swarajs birth anniver...

India accounts for 11 pc of global death in road accidents: World Bank report

With just 1 per cent of the worlds vehicles, India accounts for 11 per cent of the global death in road accidents, the highest in the world, according to a report by the World Bank.The country accounts for about 4.5 lakh road crashes per an...

Dhanush's 'Karnan' to have theatrical release on April 9

South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film Karnan will have a worldwide theatrical release on April 9.The film, reportedly billed as an action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame.Dhanush took...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,770 crore, 9-km long Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and other railway projects in Tamil Nadu.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,770 crore, 9-km long Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and other railway projects in Tamil Nadu....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021