Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Kevin Durant returns to Bay Area as Nets rout Warriors

Kevin Durant scored 20 points in his return to the San Francisco Bay Area and Brooklyn's "Big Three" were firing on all cylinders Saturday night as the Nets opened a Western Conference swing with a 134-117 victory over the host Golden State Warriors. Kyrie Irving paced the Nets with 23 points, and James Harden complemented a game-high 16 assists with 19 points, helping Brooklyn complete a dominant season-series sweep from the Warriors. Alex Bowman's car issues resolved, rain washes out Daytona practices

The final two practice sessions for the season-opening Daytona 500 were washed out by rain on Saturday. Polesitter Alex Bowman was among the drivers who were looking to troubleshoot on Saturday, one day before NASCAR's most prominent race. Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. The match was a big test for Williams, who was up against one of the few players on the women's tour capable of matching her power from behind the baseline. Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals

Naomi Osaka saved two match points as she battled back from the brink to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-4 7-5 victory over in-form Garbine Muguruza on Sunday. The Japanese third seed was chasing the match from the start on Rod Laver Arena and looked defeat square in the face in the third set when the Spanish 14th seed had two opportunities to win the match with a break of serve. Sailing: Luna Rossa still perfect in Challenger final, lead INEOS 4-0

Italy's Luna Rossa continued to dominate the Challenger Series final by winning both races on Sunday to extend their lead over INEOS Team UK to 4-0 at Auckland's Waitemata Harbour. INEOS, skippered by Ben Ainslie, had suffered from poor starts in losing the first two races on Saturday and they also found themselves playing catch-up in the third race. Golf: Jordan Spieth holds on to lead at Pebble Beach

Despite finishing just 1-under on the day, Jordan Spieth managed to hold on to his lead and even separate himself slightly from the pack on Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif. As the tournament moved exclusively to Pebble Beach Golf Links for the weekend, Spieth capitalized on his second hole-out eagle of the tournament -- a 160-yard shot from the fairway on the par-5 No. 16 -- to shoot 71 and move to 13 under, 203 total, and take a two-shot lead over a five-pack of players at 11 under that includes Nate Lashley (68), Tom Hoge (68), Patrick Cantlay (70), Daniel Berger (72) and Scotland's Russell Knox (69). Lyles unimpressed with his speed after indoor 200m triumph

American Noah Lyles won the indoor 200 metres at the New Balance Grand Prix on Saturday in the New York City borough of Staten Island but the Olympic favourite said he was not content with his performance. The reigning world outdoor champion, who ran the 60m event earlier in the day, did not pull clear until late in a three-man race that was closer than many had expected but won with a time of 20.80 seconds. Tennis: Russian qualifier Karatsev reaches last eight on Slam debut

Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev continued his fairytale run at the Australian Open on Sunday, reaching the quarter-finals on his Grand Slam debut with a 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime Canadian Auger-Aliassime looked headed for a comfortable victory at Margaret Court Arena as he raced into a 2-0 lead, but with nothing to lose the 27-year-old Russian went for broke and rallied to victory. Third seed Thiem slumps out of Australian Open

Third seed Dominic Thiem slumped out of the Australian Open in lacklustre fashion on Sunday, comprehensively beaten 6-4 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. The U.S. Open champion, who came back from two sets down to beat Nick Kyrgios in an exhausting third round battle on Friday night, looked out of sorts from the beginning of the contest and made an uncharacteristic 41 unforced errors. Highlights: Australian Open day seven

Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11): 1830 THIEM KNOCKED OUT

