Left Menu

Tennis-Kenin's Melbourne woes worsen with loss to unranked Australian teen

Kenin went on to take a wildcard into the WTA 250 event, also taking place on the Melbourne Park grounds, but was knocked out by the 18-year-old Gadecki 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4. Watched by world number one and fellow Queenslander Ash Barty, Gadecki saved two break points in the final game before serving out for the biggest win of her fledgling career.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:07 IST
Tennis-Kenin's Melbourne woes worsen with loss to unranked Australian teen
Kenin went on to take a wildcard into the WTA 250 event, also taking place on the Melbourne Park grounds, but was knocked out by the 18-year-old Gadecki 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4. Image Credit: Wikimedia

After failing to defend her Australian Open title, Sofia Kenin's trip to Melbourne got even worse on Sunday when the American suffered a shock defeat by unranked local teenager Olivia Gadecki in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy.

Three days earlier, Kenin had admitted to struggling under the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title as she was beaten 6-3 6-2 by Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena. Kenin went on to take a wildcard into the WTA 250 event, also taking place on the Melbourne Park grounds, but was knocked out by the 18-year-old Gadecki 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4.

Watched by world number one and fellow Queenslander Ash Barty, Gadecki saved two break points in the final game before serving out for the biggest win of her fledgeling career. "As soon as that match was finished, I was so happy that I even started crying," Gadecki said. "I've never felt this way before either, so I'm still trying to process it.

"This win means that I'm not far, and I can really do this. I feel like I can really make this dream of mine a reality."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Astra Security says start-ups keen on cyber safety; mulls special payment plans

Astra Security is seeing a growing demand for its cyber safety solutions from startups and is mulling specialised payment plans for them to tap into this growing segment.The specialised plans may entail free service for initial tiers of man...

Proper fit of face masks is more important than material, says study

In order to provide the best protection against COVID-19, the fit of a face mask is more important in some cases than the material it is made of, according to a study which suggests new ways for manufacturers to test the effectiveness of ma...

UK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business

Britain downplayed the risk of the European Union taking business away from the City of London after Brexit, saying the citys real challenges come from New York, Tokyo and others.If were really honest about it, the challenge to London as th...

DPIIT's marathon webinar series focuses on promoting quality, productivity

The commerce and industry ministry is organising as many as 45 sector-specific webinars to promote quality and productivity in the Indian industry.The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trades DPIITs initiative, Udyog Manthan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021