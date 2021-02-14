Left Menu

Super League Kho Kho C'ship: Reddy, Singha shine as Jaguars advance to semis

Brilliant performances from Siva Nagi Reddy and Avik Singha helped Jaguars clinch a crucial four-point win against Ninjas and progress to the semifinals of the Super League Kho Kho Championship here on Sunday.

Reddy pulled off an all-round show as Singha stood tall in the defence. Reddy spent two minutes and 35 seconds defending before chasing down two more points for the team. Singha too chipped in the defence and showed great skills for three minutes and five seconds.

Cheetahs joined Jaguars in the last-four stage from Pool A in the tournament, which is organised by Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and Ultimate Kho Kho.

From Pool B, Pahadi Billas and Panthers progressed to the semifinals.

Earlier in a Pool B match, Pahadi Billas clinched a dominating 20-point win against Sharks. Mahesh Shinde and captain Pratik Waikar were the key performers in the massive 50-30 win.

The duo displayed a solid all-around show as Shinde defended for one minute and 20 seconds and chased down 10 points. Wazir Waikar spent one minute and 50 seconds in defence and grabbed eight points in the chase.

In the women's tournament, Panthers extended their unbeaten run and registered their third successive win over Cheetahs. Haryana's Bindu secured 10 points in the chase as Panthers sealed the match 34-32. With this victory, Panthers secured the title of the tournament with an unassailable 3-0 lead and still a game to play.

