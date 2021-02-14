Left Menu

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:20 IST
Resurgent Lorient ends Monaco's winning run with 2-2 draw

Lorient continued its remarkable turnaround in the French league and ended Monaco's eight-game winning run with a 2-2 away draw on Sunday.

Lorient extended its own undefeated run to five games, a streak that includes a win against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

But Lorient will regret a lapse of concentration that allowed striker Wissam Ben Yedder to snatch an injury-time equalizer for fourth-place Monaco, which travels to play PSG next weekend.

Nigerian striker Terem Moffi put Lorient ahead from the penalty spot after seven minutes. Ben Yedder had a free kick saved late in the half and then equalized from the spot early in the second following a Lorient handball.

But careless defending from Djibril Sidibe allowed Moffi to sprint through and finish calmly with a low shot inside the post in the 62nd — the 11th goal Monaco has conceded in nine games.

With Lorient clinging on, Monaco launched a cross into the box, the ball was headed down and Ben Yedder volleyed in his 13th goal of the season.

Later Sunday, Lille needed only a draw at home against mid-table Brest to reclaim first place from PSG. Lille has won its past seven games, conceding only one goal.

Bordeaux was hosting Marseille in the other late game.

BRIGHT START Nantes players gave new coach Antoine Kombouare the perfect start with Moses Simon and Imran Louza scoring in the first seven minutes in a 3-1 win at Angers.

Kader Bamba rounded off a fine performance with a late goal to move 18th-place Nantes within one point of Lorient in 17th.

OTHER MATCHES Things are looking up for Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel, whose side won 2-0 at fifth-place Rennes for a third win in four games. Striker Denis Bouanga and substitute Arnaud Nordin scored the goals.

Nimes won 2-0 at Dijon to move one place up to 19th and put Dijon bottom instead, and midfielder Adrien Thomasson scored both as Strasbourg won 2-1 at Metz to pull further clearer of relegation trouble.

On Saturday, PSG scraped a 2-1 home win against Nice and Lyon lost 2-1 at home to Montpellier.

