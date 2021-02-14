Left Menu

Roy Krishna scores late goal to help ATK Mohun Bagan reclaim top spot

However, the referee ruled otherwise.There were a few chances in the opening half-hour with Marcelinho going closest in the 28th minute when he crashed a shot against the side netting.ATK Mohun Bagan had another good opportunity soon after when Sandesh Jhingans quick freekick found David Williams.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:32 IST
Roy Krishna scores late goal to help ATK Mohun Bagan reclaim top spot

Fiji international striker Roy Krishna did it once again as he scored a late goal to help ATK Mohun Bagan beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 and reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Krishna's late strike (85th minute) was the difference as Antonio Habas' team grabbed all three points at the Fatorda Stadium.

The win propelled ATKMB, who have already qualified for the play-offs, to the top of the ISL table. Mumbai City FC, who ATKMB displaced at the top by two points, have a game in hand. The result also meant that Jamshedpur's chances of making it to the play-offs are all but over.

The first half was a cagey affair with both teams adopting a rather cautious approach.

ATKMB though soon took the upper hand. They had a penalty shout as early as the seventh minute when Krishna went down in the box, under pressure from Peter Hartley, after being fed by David Williams. However, the referee ruled otherwise.

There were a few chances in the opening half-hour with Marcelinho going closest in the 28th minute when he crashed a shot against the side netting.

ATK Mohun Bagan had another good opportunity soon after when Sandesh Jhingan's quick freekick found David Williams. His low shot was expertly diverted by Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh.

Jhingan had an opportunity off a corner at the stroke of half time but he missed his chance to head the ball in.

The second half continued in the same vein though Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle tried a more attacking approach with the introduction of Nerijus Valskis. However, with an hour gone, Jamshedpur was yet to register a shot on target -- it was clear that their intention was to sit back and defend.

ATKMB kept on fashioning opportunities at the other end. Rehenesh was called twice into action in quick succession, both times to fend off Krishna. First, he forced a save from Rehenesh after being fed by Marcelinho. Then, a rather hopeful shot from the flanks by the Fijian was gathered easily by the Jamshedpur keeper.

But Krishna was not to be denied for long. His goal came right after ATKMB keeper Arindam Bhattacharja had acrobatically kept out a header from Valskis that looked to be going in. And as was the case with a lot of times that Krishna had scored, it was David Williams who created it. After receiving the ball from the Australian, Krishna found the right-hand corner of the goal, past a diving Rehenesh, with a perfect finish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama attack anniversary: People hold candle march at Singhu border

To mark the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, people took out a candle march at the Singhu border Delhi-Haryana to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack.This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack...

Priyanka Chopra's dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas

International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentines Day. The Padmaavat actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture posing along with hubby Nick Jonas. She...

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021